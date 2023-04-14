Police investigating fire in washroom at Gatineau, Que. elementary school

Police in Gatineau, Que. are investigating a fire in the washroom at an elementary school.

Emergency crews responded to a fire in the bathroom at École l'Oiseau Bleu on rue Nelligan just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Fire officials say there was a "significant amount of smoke" in the bathroom and hallway when firefighters arrived on the scene.

The fire was quickly brought under control.

Students and staff were evacuated from the school. No one was hurt.

Gatineau police say investigators have been assigned to the case to determine the cause and circumstances surrounding the fire.