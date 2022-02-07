Police investigating fires, vehicle vandalism in Cambridge

Waterloo regional police are investigating a string of fires and vandalized vehicles in Cambridge over the weekend.

In a news release, officials said there were three fires reported to police between Saturday and Sunday. One fire involved a car, and two other vehicles were reportedly vandalized.

The first fire happened around 6:15 p.m. Saturday in the area of Glamis Road and Elgin Street North. Police said a metal bin had been set on fire at a plaza.

Later that night, around 9:30 p.m., crews responded to a dumpster fire at a business in the area of Avenue Road and Elgin Street North.

On Sunday, police said they received three reports of damaged vehicles at two different businesses in the area of Elgin Street North and Avenue Road. The damage happened sometime overnight, according to officials.

The fires were all extinguished by the Cambridge Fire Department. No one was injured, and the buildings weren’t damaged.

Police said they believe the incidents are all connected. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.