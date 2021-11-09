Police investigating four suspicious fires in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police are investigating a string of suspicious fires in Kitchener on Monday evening.

According to police, emergency crews responded to four fires between 9:30 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. The fires were in the areas of Heit Lane, Weber Street West and Victoria Street North.

The fires were extinguished and no one was injured in any of the incidents.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.