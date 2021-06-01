Police investigating garbage bin fire in Kitchener

Police are investigating after a garbage bin fire near Fairway Road South and Wilson Avenue in Kitchener.

Waterloo regional police say there were no injuries as a result of the incident, which happened around 12:45 p.m. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

Continue to investigate a fire on Fairway Rd in Kitchener. At 12:45 p.m., police & Kitchener Fire responded to the area for reports of a garbage bin on fire.

The cause is unknown at this time. Have info? Call police at 519-570-9777 or @WaterlooCrime

More:https://t.co/oPcobLyzCN pic.twitter.com/738CvcFV3G