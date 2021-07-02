Police investigating gunpoint robbery of delivery truck in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police are investigating a reported gunpoint robbery of a delivery truck in Cambridge on Friday afternoon.
According to a tweet from police, the incident occurred in the area of Saltsman Drive and Maple Grove Road.
Police say several suspects fled the area in a grey Mercedes sedan.
Expect increased police presence in the area.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
In the area of Saltsman Drive and Maple Grove Road in Cambridge for a report of a gunpoint robbery of a delivery truck.
Several suspects fled the area in what is described as a grey Mercedes sedan.
There will be an increased police presence in the area.
More to follow. pic.twitter.com/kz79HP3xfX