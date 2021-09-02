Police investigating hate-motivated graffiti in Cambridge
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Max Martin
Waterloo regional police are investigating reports of hate-motivated graffiti in Cambridge.
Police say they were called to a trail by the Grand River, near Water Street North and Samuelson Street, around 7 p.m. on Wednesday where they found a sign defaced with hate-motivated graffiti.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
