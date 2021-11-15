Police investigating hateful graffiti on Ottawa City Hall, courthouse

Ottawa police are investigating after someone spray-painted hateful and anti-Semitic graffiti on downtown buildings.

Police were first alerted to the graffiti at around 8:20 a.m. Monday, they said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.

At the courthouse on Elgin Street, a homophobic message was spray-painted on one wall, while a swastika was painted on the provincial government sign out front.

A message targeting the mayor that said "Jim Watson is a fraud" was also spray-painted across the Heritage Building at Ottawa City Hall.

The graffiti has since been washed away.