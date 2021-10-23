Police investigating hit and run in Caledon
CTVNews.ca Barrie Weekend Producer/Video Journalist
Dana Roberts
Police are looking for help locating a driver who fled the scene after striking a pedestrian Friday in Caledon.
According to OPP, a person was walking with their dog on St. Andrews Road near Charleston Side Road when they were struck by a vehicle travelling northbound.
The pedestrian was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the dog is said to have suffered critical injuries.
Police are searching for the vehicle in question, which did not stop. It is described as a silver or light grey sedan, with damage believed to be on the front end of the vehicle.
Anyone with information, including dash-cam footage, is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241. You can also contact Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
