Police investigating hit and run in Kitchener involving a cyclist

The Waterloo Regional Police Service says they’re looking for driver involved in a hit and run collision in the south end of Kitchener.

A tweet, posted Friday night, says a cyclist was struck by a vehicle at Homer Watson Boulevard and Old Carriage Drive.

It goes on to say that the cyclist has a “suspected broken leg” and the driver did not stay at the scene of the crash.

No further details have been released about the driver or the car.

Busy night for members of our @WRPS_Traffic Unit.



At Homer Watson Boulevard & Old Carriage Drive for a hit and run collision. Cyclist struck by a vehicle and driver left scene. Cyclist has suspected broken leg.@WRPS_Traffic laid 12,163 charges for Fatal Four offences in 2020. pic.twitter.com/3HGajBt2St