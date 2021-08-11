Police investigating hit-and-run that killed woman in Downtown Winnipeg

The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help after a woman was killed last week in a hit-and-run in the Downtown area.

Officers were called to a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Broadway Avenue and Smith Street on Aug. 6 at approximately 10:30 a.m.

Police determined a woman was attempting to cross Smith Street when she was hit and run over by a five-tonne truck being driven east on Broadway. The truck then turned north to continue on Main Street.

Officers added that before the collision, the truck was going north on Smith Street when the driver turned east on Broadway, but cut the curb and hit the pedestrian.

The victim, a woman in her 80s, was taken to hospital, but died from her injuries on Monday.

Police said the truck was described as a white, five-tonne moving truck.

The incident continues to be investigated.

Anyone with information can call the Winnipeg Police Service’s Traffic Unit at 204-986-7085.