Police investigating home invasion in Cambridge

Waterloo regional police are investigating a home invasion in Cambridge early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at a home on Albert Street around 1:45 a.m. In a news release, police said three men armed with a machete, handgun and hatchet forced their way into the home. A man inside the home suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officials said they believe this was a targeted incident.

The suspects were seen fleeing in a black Dodge Journey on Highway 24 heading south.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.