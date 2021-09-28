Police investigating home invasion in Cambridge
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Katherine Hill
Waterloo regional police are investigating a home invasion in Cambridge early Tuesday morning.
The incident happened at a home on Albert Street around 1:45 a.m. In a news release, police said three men armed with a machete, handgun and hatchet forced their way into the home. A man inside the home suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Officials said they believe this was a targeted incident.
The suspects were seen fleeing in a black Dodge Journey on Highway 24 heading south.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
