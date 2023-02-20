Police investigating homicide after downtown Barrie confrontation turns violent

Police in Barrie are investigating a homicide after a violent confrontation between a group of individuals in the city's downtown core Monday morning.

According to police, a 47-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries following a stabbing on Collier Street and made his way to the Dunlop Street Diner for help.

Police say the victim collapsed while at the diner. Simcoe County paramedics attempted life-saving efforts and rushed him to the hospital where he later died.

No one has been arrested in the case, however, detectives do not believe there is any threat to public safety.

Officers closed the diner on Dunlop Street East as part of the investigation.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the "isolated interaction" or may have been driving in the area around 8:20 a.m. and has dash cam video to contact police at 705-725-7025.

The victim's body has been taken to the chief coroner's office for an autopsy.

No further details, including suspect descriptions, were provided.