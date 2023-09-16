Police investigating homicide in Cantley, Que.
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Ted Raymond
Quebec provincial police are investigating a man's death in Cantley, Que., north of Gatineau, as a homicide.
MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais police were first called to the Montée des Érables and chem. Taché area at around 11:15 p.m. Friday, where they found an injured 28-year-old man. He was taken to hospital, where he later died.
The local police handed the file over to Sûreté du Québec (SQ), who are treating it as a murder investigation, though an SQ spokesperson would not confirm a cause of death.
Police identified the victim as Karapet Mikaelyan. He was known to police, a spokesperson said.
So far, no arrests have been made in the case.
