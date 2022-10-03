Police investigating homicide in central Alberta

Police are investigating a homicide at the O’Chiese First Nation.

Mounties were called to a home at the First Nation around 5 a.m. on Sept. 30 for reports of an unconscious man.

He was declared dead at the scene.

An autopsy was conducted in Calgary on Sunday, and his death was declared a homicide.

No further information has been released.

The O’Chiese First Nation is about 237 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.