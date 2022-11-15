Police investigating homicide in Kingston, Ont.

Police in Kingston, Ont. are investigating a homicide in Glenburnie.

Police and the East Region Coroner's Office responded to a call for the death of an individual on McKendry Road on Monday.

In a news release, Kingston police said the victim is an 88-year-old man. His identity has not been released.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause of death, but police are investigating his death as a homicide.

Kingston police say there is no known risk to public safety. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to please contact Detective Jamie Graham at 613-549-4660 ext. 6311 or via email at jgraham@kingstonpolice.ca or Detective Sergeant Chad Parslow at 613-549-4660 ext. 6245 or via email at cparslow@kingstonpolice.ca. Alternatively you can reach out to crimetips@kpf.ca.

You can also provide tips anonymously by calling 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.