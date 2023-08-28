Police investigating homicide in Surrey

Mounties are at the scene of a late Sunday morning homicide in Surrey’s East Clayton neighbourhood.

Surrey RCMP said it was called to a residence in the area of 191 Street and 68 Avenue around 11:47 a.m. after the Surrey Fire Department told police of a “sudden death of a man inside.”

Police said they found a 57-year-old male victim at the home, and arrested a 42-year-old man.

Neither the victim nor the suspect were named.

Mounties said there is no risk to public safety.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation team has been called in, and is asking anyone with information about the incident to call 1-877-551- 4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.