Teenager shot and killed in southeast Barrie neighbourhood Friday
CTVNews.ca Barrie Weekend Producer/Video Journalist
Dana Roberts
Barrie Police tell CTV News a 17-year-old male was shot and killed in an incident Friday evening in the southeast part of the city.
According to police, officers were called to the area of Hurst Drive and Golden Meadow Road around 6 p.m. Friday.
Police say the suspects are currently outstanding Officers continue to have a heavy presence, with tactical support and K9 units called in last night. Police have been asking the public to avoid the area.
Barrie Police are on scene of an incident in the Hurst and Golden Meadow area. The public is asked to please avoid the area. Updates will be provided as the investigation permits. pic.twitter.com/sV7Es1JzsX— Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) November 20, 2021
This is a developing story. Check back often for updates.
