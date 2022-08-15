Police investigating indecent act in Colchester County, N.S.

Police in Colchester County, N.S., are investigating after receiving a report of an indecent act that took place on Monday near Valley.

At about noon, Colchester County District RCMP responded to a report of a man exposing himself after approaching two children on a trail behind an elementary school on Salmon River Road.

Police say the children returned to their parents, who were nearby at the time, and told them what happened. They described the man as being older, white, clean shaven with grey hair and a thin build. He was also wearing a blue shirt and grey shorts.

Officers were not able to locate the man, even after searching the area with a police dog.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident, or who could help identify the man, to call the Colchester County District RCMP at 902-896-5000.