Police investigating indecent act in Woolwich Township

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a report of an indecent act that occurred on Thursday afternoon.

Police were called at approximately 2:40 p.m., after a driver was travelling south on Farmers Market Road and saw a man on the sidewalk. The man was performing an indecent act, police said in a news release.

Police describe the man as approximately six feet tall with an average build, in his thirties, with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and had a black backpack.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.