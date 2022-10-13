Police investigating indecent act in Woolwich Township
CTV News Kitchener Videographer
Heather Senoran
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a report of an indecent act that occurred on Thursday afternoon.
Police were called at approximately 2:40 p.m., after a driver was travelling south on Farmers Market Road and saw a man on the sidewalk. The man was performing an indecent act, police said in a news release.
Police describe the man as approximately six feet tall with an average build, in his thirties, with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and had a black backpack.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
-
Voting opens for LaSalle and Tecumseh residentsResidents in Tecumseh and LaSalle can begin voting casting their ballot in the municipal election.
-
City of Barrie seeks local musical act to perform live at this year's Downtown CountdownThe City of Barrie hopes to find a local band or musician to perform at New Year's Downtown Countdown.
-
Alphonso Davies back training with Bayern Munich after head injuryCanadian star Alphonso Davies, who had to be helped off the field last weekend after taking a boot to the head, was back training Friday with Bayern Munich.
-
-
OPP seize $30K in drugs, firearms in Kirkland Lake drug bust, charge twoTwo Kirkland Lake residents have been charged with drug trafficking following a raid on a Pollock Avenue home this week, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
Three new COVID-19 deaths in OttawaIn its update on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa on Friday, Ottawa Public Health reported three new deaths linked to COVID-19 since Tuesday, along with 287 new laboratory confirmed cases.
-
RCMP investigating possible grave site at former residential school in ManitobaRCMP are working with a First Nation in western Manitoba to investigate potential graves.
-
Strathroy-Caradoc man pleads guilty to his part in double shootingA Strathroy-Caradoc man has pleaded guilty to his part in a double shooting that took place in that community. Alexandre Allie, 27, who was arrested trying to cross the border into the U.S. was facing several criminal charges.
-
Person of interest sought in Crescent Heights deathThe Calgary Police Service is seeking a man who may have information in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found in an abandoned home in the summer.