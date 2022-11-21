Police investigating 'indecent act' near Delta high school for second time this year

Police in Delta are investigating an "indecent act" reported near a high school Friday morning, while also looking into whether it's connected to a similar incident reported earlier this year.

Officers were called to Burnsview Secondary School on 112 Street around 11:30 a.m. after "a witness observed a man masturbating in the wooded area behind the school," according to a news release from the Delta Police Department.

The suspect ran away, according to authorities, but is described as "South Asian or dark-skinned," between 25 and 30 years old, and between 5'8" and 6' tall with "a short beard, large nose, large lips." At the time police say he was wearing a black puffer jacket, a read shirt, black jeans, black shoes and a "black toque with a brown bobble on top."

Anyone who saw the man, or who has dashcam or surveillance footage from the area is asked to contact police at 604-946-4411.

Delta police also said they are investigating the possibility of a connection between Friday's incident and one from Jan. 21.

In that case, a suspect who "appeared to be masturbating" was seen on a path north of the same high school around 9 a.m. The suspect in that case was described as a South Asian man between 25 and 30 years old, with broad shoulders.

"While the two incidents are not confirmed to be connected, the possibility is being considered and evidence from both files is being compared," the statement from the department says.