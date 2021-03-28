Police investigating kidnapping of woman in Brampton; SIU also involved in case

Peel Regional Police are trying to locate a woman they say was kidnapped from a home in Brampton early this morning.

Officers were called to a residence near Mayfield and Mississauga roads shortly before 3 a.m. for a reported disturbance.

“Reports were a male was screaming and banging on the door of a residence,”Const. Heather Cannon told reporters at the scene on Sunday.

“We attended (and) there was a female that was screaming, (police) heard screaming somewhere inside the residence.”

Cannon said officers entered the home and a short time later, there was an interaction between police and a man inside the residence, which resulted in one officer discharging their firearm.

According to police, the man then fled the area with a female victim, who did not go willingly. They were last seen travelling in a black Honda Civic with the licence plate number BZHE247.

Police said the incident is being investigated as a kidnapping and the suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Kwami Garwood.

Cannon said Garwood is believed to be armed and dangerous.

KIDNAPPING

-R/C 2:56am for disturbance at a res

- Interaction btw #PRP & man -officer discharged firearm

- Man fled in veh with unwilling woman

Suspect- Kwami Garwood -21yrs

Female Victim- Salina Ouk

Vehicle - Black Honda Civic -BZHE247

- Don’t approach! If seen call 911 pic.twitter.com/ROSbxK7A5H

Police have also released the name of the victim, identified as 23-year-old Salina Ouk.

“At this particular point, we are concerned for her safety and wellbeing,” Cannon said.

“We believe them to be known to each other but how they know each other, that status, we are still investigating that.”

She added that investigators are working to send out a provincial alert to notify the public of the kidnapping.

The province’s police watchdog has also become involved in the investigation due to the police interaction with the man inside the Brampton residence.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is called to investigate any interaction between an Ontario police officer and a member of the public that results in death, serious injury or an allegation of sexual assault.

“Due to the incident that occurred today, the interaction, SIU has invoked their mandate so there are some specifics I can’t necessarily speak to,” Cannon said.

It is unclear if anyone was injured after the officer discharged their firearm.

Paramedics told CP24 that they attended the location but did not transport any patients to hospital.