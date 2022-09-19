Police investigating Kitchener fight involving up to 20 teenagers

For the second time in less than a week, Waterloo regional police are investigating a fight in Kitchener involving up to 20 teenagers.

A least one youth was hurt in the most recent altercation that happen Sunday afternoon near Fairview Park Mall.

Police were called to reports of a physical altercation in the area of Fairway Park South and Wabanaki Drive just before 3 p.m.

A witness reported the incident involved 15 to 20 youth.

When officers arrived, they found one youth with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not say if the other teenagers remained on-scene.

Sunday’s altercation marks the second fight involving a group of teenagers since the start of the school year in Kitchener.

The first incident happened Sept. 14 in the area of Activa Avenue. In that case, police found an 18-year-old man with a stab wound.

There are no known connections between the two incidents.

Police are asking anyone with information about the most recent altercation to contact them.