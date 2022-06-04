Police investigating man's death after he was struck by pickup truck in Pictou: N.S. RCMP

The RCMP in Nova Scotia are investigating after a man was struck by a pickup truck in Pictou, N.S., and died.

Pictou County District RCMP responded to a report of a collison between a pickup truck and a pedestrian at the intersection of Denoon Street just before 10 p.m. Friday.

Police say the pedestrian, a 56-year-old Pictou man, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 40-year-old Pictou man was arrested at the scene and remains in custody, according to RCMP.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 902-485-4333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).