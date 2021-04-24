Police investigating morning shooting, two men injured

Winnipeg police are investigating and looking for more information about a shooting Saturday morning.

Police said at 5:30 a.m. officers were called to a Winnipeg hospital after two men were brought in suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe the men, both in their 20s, were shot when they were in their vehicle in the North End area.

One of the men was in critical condition and remains in hospital, while the other was treated and has since been released.

Police said information is limited at this time.

If anyone has any details about the incident, including if they heard anything between 5 and 5:30 a.m., they are asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.