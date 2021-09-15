Police investigating multiple vehicle thefts in Guelph
Police are investigating two separate vehicle thefts that took place in Guelph between Sept. 13 and Sept. 14.
Investigators say a white 2020 Lexus RX350 was stolen from the driveway of a residence near the intersection of Grange Road and Starwood Drive between 11 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
A brown 2015 Honda CRV was also taken from a residence near the intersection of Willow Road and Elmira Road North just before 11:15 a.m. Tuesday. The vehicle was left unlocked and running.
Police say they found the unoccupied Honda around 2:45 p.m. in a parking lot near Silvercreek Parkway and Speedvale Avenue West.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
The Guelph Police Service encourages the public to keep their vehicles locked and never leave a running vehicle unattended.
-
Ridings across the region report significant jump in early voter turnoutMany local ridings report an increase in early voter turnout.
-
Police want to speak to woman with stroller who narrowly escaped Yaletown collisionInvestigators are looking for a woman who was nearly hit by an out-of-control driver while pushing a stroller in Vancouver's Yaletown neighbourhood last week.
-
'It broke me': Halifax homeless evicted from Dartmouth hotelAdvocates in Halifax are once again calling on officials to do more to address the homelessness issue in the municipality, after four people staying at a Dartmouth hotel were asked to leave with less than a days notice.
-
Kingston man facing 21 charges following stabbing in Kingston's north end, police sayOn Sept. 10, police say a 28-year-old man was stabbed in the area of 110 Compton Street in Kingston's north end.
-
Patience wearing thin: Anger aimed at anti-vaccine movement growsYou don’t need to search far on social media to see the continued ‘Us vs. Them’ mentality when it comes to the choice to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
Fully vaccinated Sask. senior fights for life, arthritis drug thought to have reduced COVID-19 vaccine efficacyA fully-vaccinated Saskatoon senior is fighting for her life after testing positive for COVID-19.
-
Fatal house fire on northwest Manitoba First Nation now a homicide: RCMPRCMP are investigating the deaths of two people in a house fire in northwest Manitoba as a homicide.
-
Sask. reports more than 400 new COVID-19 cases for 4th day in a row; passes 4,000 active casesThe Saskatchewan government confirmed 475 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, marking the fourth day in row the province has added more than 400 cases.
-
New guidelines released for Windsor-Essex residents to consider before gamblingWith local casinos reopened and online betting easier than ever, there are concerns that problem gambling could be on the upswing.