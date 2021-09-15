Police investigating multiple vehicle thefts in Guelph

Police are investigating two separate vehicle thefts that took place in Guelph between Sept. 13 and Sept. 14.

Investigators say a white 2020 Lexus RX350 was stolen from the driveway of a residence near the intersection of Grange Road and Starwood Drive between 11 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.

A brown 2015 Honda CRV was also taken from a residence near the intersection of Willow Road and Elmira Road North just before 11:15 a.m. Tuesday. The vehicle was left unlocked and running.

Police say they found the unoccupied Honda around 2:45 p.m. in a parking lot near Silvercreek Parkway and Speedvale Avenue West.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

The Guelph Police Service encourages the public to keep their vehicles locked and never leave a running vehicle unattended.