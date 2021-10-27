Police investigating overnight break-in at Kitchener convenience store
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Max Martin
Waterloo regional police are investigating a break-in at a Kitchener convenience store.
Police said their investigation determined the break-in occurred on Sunday around 11:15 p.m. in the area of Highland Road West and Westmount Road West.
According to a release, the suspects stole merchandise before fleeing the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
