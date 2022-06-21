Police investigating overnight report of shots being fired at Vancouver home

Vancouver police are investigating reports of shots being fired at a home overnight.

In a brief statement on social media, the Vancouver Police Department said the incident reportedly happened at a house near Renfrew Street and 4th Avenue in East Vancouver.

No victims were found and investigators don't yet know what the motive might be. The VPD didn't indicate whether there was any property damage.

The VPD told CTV News Vancouver the incident happened at about 3 a.m. Tuesday, adding that investigators "have spoken to a number of witnesses, including the people (it believes) may be the targets."