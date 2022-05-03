iHeartRadio

Police investigating overnight shooting in ByWard Market

The sign outside Ottawa police headquarters on Elgin Street. (Leah Larocque/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa police are investigating a shooting in the ByWard Market overnight.

In an email to CTV News Ottawa, police said officers were called to Clarence Street at around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday on reports of gunshots.

A victim was found in hospital some time later. Their condition is unknown.

Police say the guns and gangs unit is investigating but no other details were provided.

