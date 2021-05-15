Police investigating Owen Sound assault

Police in Owen Sound are investigating after one male was sent to hospital after allegedly being assaulted.

According to police, officers were alerted of a man who appeared to have been badly injured lying on the street in the 900 block of 2nd Avenue East around 1:30 Saturday morning.

The man, who had sustained what police described as "significant injuries" to his face, said he was attacked by a group of 4 to 5 males and one female after a verbal altercation. He was transported to hospital for treatment.

Police are asking any businesses with security camera footage of the 950 2nd Avenue East area, where the attack itself is believed to have happened, to review and provide any helpful footage.

Anyone else with information can contact the Owen Sound Police Service or Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or clicking here.