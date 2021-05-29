Police investigating parachuting incident at Gatineau airport
Gatineau police are investigating a parachuting incident at the Gatineau Airport.
Police were called to the airport on Rue Arthur-Fecteau at 1:35 p.m. Saturday.
No other information has been released.
Accident de parachute près de l’aéroport de #Gatineau. Nos équipes sont sur place. Enquête en cours, plus de détails à venir.— PoliceGatineau (@PoliceGatineau) May 29, 2021
