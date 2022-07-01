Police investigating pellet gun incident in Breslau

The Waterloo Regional Police Service is investigating a pellet gun incident that left one person injured in Breslau.

Officers were called to Woolwich Street South and Fountain Street North, around 7 p.m. Thursday, for a report of a person who had been shot by pellet guns.

The victim had minor injuries.

Police said in a press release that the suspects are "unknown at this time."

They're asking anyone with information to call them at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.