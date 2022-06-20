Police investigating phone threat to Kitchener school

An investigation is underway into a reported threat at a Kitchener school.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service said it was called in to St. Anne Catholic Elementary School early Monday morning.

In a media release, they said it made reference to "potential violence towards the school, staff and students."

However investigators do not believe it was viable.

This is the fifth threat reported at a Waterloo Region school since the start of June.

The previous incidents were all in Cambridge.

Police investigated threats at Monsignor Doyle Catholic Secondary School on June 10, as well as Avenue Road Public School and St. Benedict Catholic Secondary School on June 8. Those were also determined to be non-viable.

On June 15, a youth was charged with uttering threats and mischief for threats discovered at Preston High School

All four threats in Cambridge involved graffiti in washrooms.