Police responded to a Waterloo neighbourhood on Thursday morning after a stolen vehicle crashed into a pole.

It happened in the area of Hazel and Albert streets.

"One male and one female were taken to Grand River Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries," said Sgt. Byron Harding with WRPS.

According to a post on social media, officers had closed Hazel Street between Blythwood Road and Albert Street to investigate a stolen car.

A red pickup truck was involved in a crash in the area.

Officers on scene said that "it appears it is a stolen vehicle." In a follow-up tweet, police confirmed that the vehicle had been stolen.

"We're still investigating the details leading up to the investigation," Harding said. "It appears this vehicle was stolen."

He said an impaired driving investigation is underway.

Two people are in custody and police said charges are pending.

Police closed the entrance and exits of the Parkdale Plaza while they investigated.