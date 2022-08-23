Police investigating porch fire at Kitchener home

Waterloo regional police are investigating a fire at a homein the area of Heins Avenue and Jubilee Drive in Kitchener.

On Aug. 20, at approximately 9:30 p.m., police said they were called to a fire on a porch of a residence.

Neighbours were able to put out the fire, and there were no reported injuries.

Police believe the fire was intentionally set. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.