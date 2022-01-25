Police investigating porta-potty arsonist in Nanaimo, B.C.
Four porta-potties located in the Harbour City’s downtown area were deliberately set ablaze within a four-hour period on Sunday, police say.
City staff along with Nanaimo Fire Rescue responded quickly to each incident and were able to stop the fires from spreading and all porta-potties ended up not being destroyed.
"It appears that several were most likely started by one person and that a vehicle or other means of transport was used," said Const. Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP in a release Tuesday.
The location and time of each fire on Sunday, Jan. 16 are as follows:
- 7:22 PM –800-block of Old Victoria Road
- 7:48 PM – 100-block of Wharf Street
- 9:54 PM – Bastion Street and Skinner Street intersection
- 11:55 PM – Terminal Avenue and Victoria Crescent intersection
Several people of interest have been identified by investigators, but no arrests have been made because direct witnesses have not come forward, Mounties say.
Anyone with information about these incidents are asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.
