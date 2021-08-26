Police investigating possible assault with machete that sent two men to hospital

London police are investigating a possible assault in the area of Wellington and Hill streets that sent two men to hospital.

Const. Scott Mandich says emergency crews responded to reports of a possible assault at approximately 3 a.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival, police located two adult male victims who had sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Both were transported to hospital.

There are unconfirmed reports that a machete was involved in the incident.

Mandich says the investigation is in its early stages.