Police investigating 'potential links' between homicide and earlier shooting

Police say that they are investigating “potential links” between a fatal shooting in the city’s west end on Sunday afternoon and another shooting that took place nearby minutes prior.

The homicide occurred in the vicinity of Lotherton Pathway and Caledonia Road at around 4:20 p.m.

Police say that a victim, since identified as 24-year-old Toronto resident Jaron Williams, was found without vital signs. He was then pronounced dead at the scene.

The homicide was among a series of violent incidents that took place across the city on Sunday, wounding a total of seven people.

In a news release issued on Monday, police said that members of the Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force are currently investigating whether the murder of Williams is in some way related to another shooting near Amaranth Court and Flemington Road minutes prior. That incident, which took place about two-and-a-half kilometres away, resulted in a 43-year-old man sustaining serious injuries.

So far no suspect descriptions have been released in the homicide, though police say that four individuals were seen fleeting the areas in a vehicle.

That vehicle is described as a 2010-2015 beige or champagne coloured Chevrolet Equinox.