Police investigating racist and homophobic vandalism incidents in Perth, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating several incidents of vulgar, racist and homophobic vandalism in the town of Perth this summer.
There have been three incidents of mischief, including "vulgar/racist graffiti", in the Garden Avenue area and damage to a lawn, police said on Twitter Thursday morning.
There was a similar incident in July.
Police say the incidents of graffiti and property damage have occurred at both residential and commercial properties.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lanark County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
#LanarkOPP is investigating three incidents of mischief in @PerthOntarioCan including vulgar/racist graffiti in the Garden Ave area and damage to a lawn. Similar incident in July. Please call 1-888-310-1122 or 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous @CrimeCounty @OPP_COMM_ER ^jt pic.twitter.com/GfTT5e5Bzw— OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) August 18, 2022
-
Sherwood Park man charged after police seize GHB, meth, cocaine, and fentanylA Sherwood Park man has been charged after the seizure of a large amount of drugs.
-
Youth production hits stage thanks to Brockville non-profit, local writersA unique musical is set to take the stage in Brockville this weekend, put on by local youth. It’s all thanks to a program aimed to get young people interested and involved with the arts.
-
Edmonton building Canada's largest rooftop solar arrayEdmonton will soon be home to the largest rooftop solar array in the country.
-
Inmate dies while in custody at Stony MountainAn inmate at the Stony Mountain Institution died while in custody.
-
$39 million wastewater treatment plant to benefit four Manitoba communitiesA new wastewater treatment is in the works for rural Manitoba that will service four communities in the southeastern part of the province.
-
Horizon ups its recruitment game, says it’s paying off with 1,300 recruits in five monthsNew Brunswick’s largest health authority is touting big recruitment numbers, saying its focus on attracting and hiring more healthcare workers, using a variety of incentives, is finally paying off.
-
Second case of monkeypox found in GuelphA second case of monkeypox has been reported in the City of Guelph.
-
Officer charged after crashing into OPP cruiserA Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer with the Wellington County detachment has been charged with following too closely after they crashed into a marked OPP cruiser while responding to a call for service.
-
Highway 11 northbound closed due to serious collisionOPP said northbound lanes will be closed at County Road 169 until further notice.