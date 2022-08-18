Police investigating racist and homophobic vandalism incidents in Perth, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating several incidents of vulgar, racist and homophobic vandalism in the town of Perth this summer.

There have been three incidents of mischief, including "vulgar/racist graffiti", in the Garden Avenue area and damage to a lawn, police said on Twitter Thursday morning.

There was a similar incident in July.

Police say the incidents of graffiti and property damage have occurred at both residential and commercial properties.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lanark County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

#LanarkOPP is investigating three incidents of mischief in @PerthOntarioCan including vulgar/racist graffiti in the Garden Ave area and damage to a lawn. Similar incident in July. Please call 1-888-310-1122 or 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous @CrimeCounty @OPP_COMM_ER ^jt pic.twitter.com/GfTT5e5Bzw