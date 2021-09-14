Police investigating report of man approaching 8-year-old boy in Cambridge

Waterloo regional police are investigating a report of a man approaching a young boy in Cambridge.

Officials said they received a historical report about the incident on Sept. 12. In a news release, police said the man was driving a white, door-less Jeep Wrangler in the area of Arthur Fach Drive.

According to police, an eight-year-old boy was walking in the area when an unknown man approached him. The boy was able to get away safely following a brief interaction and wasn't injured.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 50s.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.