Police investigating reported gunshots in Gloucester

Ottawa police are investigating after reports of gunshots in Gloucester late Wednesday night.

Nearby residents heard the shots around 10:30 p.m., according to police, and called 911.

Officers found a bullet casing in a parking lot, but no victims or any damage.

Residents heard gunshots in the 2100 block of Montreal Rd. around 10:30 last night and called 911. Police officers located a bullet casing in a parking lot behind the unit and canvassed neighbours but found no victims or damage. The investigation is ongoing. #ottnews