63-year-old man charged with aggravated assault after stabbing on Holborn Drive

A 63-year-old Kitchener man has been arrested in connection to a stabbing on Holborn Drive Wednesday afternoon.

Waterloo regional police say they responded to the area around 2 p.m. Wednesday for reports of an assault.

Police allegedly located an adult male with multiple stab wounds, who was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The 63-year-old man is facing numerous charges, including aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Investigators say they believe the stabbing to be a targeted incident, adding there is no risk to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing. Expect heightened police presence in the area overnight.

