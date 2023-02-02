Police investigating reports of an armed robbery at Conestoga Mall
Waterloo regional police are at Conestoga Mall in Waterloo for reports of an armed robbery.
According to a tweet posted on Thursday afternoon, an increased police presence is expected in the area of King Street North.
Police are advising people to avoid the area.
Just before 5 p.m., police posted an update on social media that said there were reports of gunshots at the mall. Police said there were no indication that any shots were actually fired. Officers are working on clearing the mall.
Grand River Transit buses will not be serving Conestoga Station due to the police activity.
According to a tweet by GRT, buses will be available on Kraus Drive with no ION service between Conestoga and Northfield Stations.
UPDATE:
Original reports that shots were fired at the mall.
No indication shots were actually fired.
Officers are working on clearing the mall. Please avoid the area.
More details will be shared when available. https://t.co/Lni5TP5pYz
