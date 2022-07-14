Police investigating reports of gunshots in Kitchener
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
Waterloo regional police said on Wednesday, July 13 an individual reported hearing gunshots in Kitchener.
Police said the witness reported hearing the gunshots at approximately 3:55 p.m.
The incident occurred in the area of Gaukel Street and Charles Street, according to police.
There were no physical injuries reported.
Police are looking to speak to any witnesses that were in the area at the time of the incident.
-
Man driving mobility scooter seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in WoolwichAn elderly man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by the driver of a vehicle in Woolwich.
-
N.S. senior struck and killed crossing highway to assist another driverA 76-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing a highway to help another driver who had just hit a deer.
-
Victoria police issue 'significant' tickets at horn-honking B.C. legislature protestVictoria police issued "several warnings" and then "significant tickets" to a pair of drivers for participating in Freedom Convoy protests on Thursday.
-
-
Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King announces shuffle to his cabinetPrince Edward Island Premier Dennis King has shuffled his cabinet, promoting two backbenchers to prominent roles.
-
3rd person charged in relation to 2021 homicide: Regina policeA 32-year-old man from Edmonton, Alta. is the third person to be charged in connection to a 2021 homicide that resulted in the death of 33-year-old Jason Lee Bird.
-
B.C. homicide investigators to provide update on fatal shooting of Ripudaman Singh MalikHomicide investigators are are expected to provide an update on the fatal shooting of the man who stood trial for the deadliest terrorist attack in Canadian history.
-
Toronto teacher on home assignment after allegedly taping students to chairA Toronto teacher has been placed on home assignment pending an investigation into an alleged incident in which two students were taped to a chair in class.
-
'Simply no way for me to cut back anymore': Canadians reveal how BoC's interest rate hike affects themWhile some Canadians are left axing plans for home improvements and decreasing grocery budgets, others, including those hoping to enter the housing market amid now-falling prices, see the recent interest rate hike as a 'positive' opportunity.