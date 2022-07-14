iHeartRadio

Police investigating reports of gunshots in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police said on Wednesday, July 13 an individual reported hearing gunshots in Kitchener.

Police said the witness reported hearing the gunshots at approximately 3:55 p.m.

The incident occurred in the area of Gaukel Street and Charles Street, according to police.

There were no physical injuries reported.

Police are looking to speak to any witnesses that were in the area at the time of the incident.

