Police investigating reports of shots fired in Cambridge


Nutcracker Street in Cambridge on Oct. 1, 2023.

Shots reportedly fired in a Cambridge neighbourhood now have police investigating.

Waterloo regional police say it happened around 5 a.m. Saturday morning in the area of Nutcracker Street and Anglerock Drive.

A witness says they heard gunshots, but no injuries have been reported so far.

Investigators are looking to speak to anyone who may have been in the area around that time.

