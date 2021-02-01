Police say they're investigating reports of "threatening messages" against Trinity Bible Chapel.

The church in Woolwich Township held drive-in services this weekend. The Sunday prior, they held in-person services with hundreds of people in attendance.

Police say they received reports about the messages on Jan. 25. Officials say they included "statements to cause harm to the building and members."

There were more threatening messages reported to police on Monday.

Pastor Jacob Reaume told CTV Kitchener there have been at least four threats made against the church.

"We are honoured to suffer the reproach of Christ, and as Jesus taught us we will love our enemies and pray for those who persecute us," Reaume said in a statement to CTV Kitchener. "We also remain grateful for the police who are investigating the matter."

Police say threats of violence and intimidation will be taken seriously and the people writing these threats will be held accountable.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.