Police investigating reports University of Guelph students had their drinks spiked

Police are investigating multiple reports of female students possibly having their drinks spiked with an unknown substance at the University of Guelph.

In a release, Guelph police say two women submitted complaints related to a recent house party in the south end of the city Friday evening.

Two other women reported similar incidents related to a small on-campus gathering last month.

Police say no assaults or physical injuries have been reported.

Investigators don’t believe the two complaints are related and are investigating them as separate incidents.

Police say they’re working collaboratively with campus police and are asking anyone with information to give them a call.

They also provided a list of safety tips for students. They include:

Avoid situations you are uncomfortable with

Never accept a drink from someone you don’t completely trust

Do not drink something you didn’t see being opened or poured

Do not leave your drink unattended

When drinking from a bottle keep your thumb over the top

Police say everyone should be aware of their alcohol tolerance, and while symptoms may vary, victims often report blurred vision and memory loss. The effects can also start within minutes of consuming the drink.

Warning signs could include:

Feeling dizzy or faint

Feeling sick or sleepy

Feeling intoxicated or confused after consuming a small amount of alcohol

Passing out

Waking up feeling uncomfortable or disoriented, with memory blanks

Police shared this advice for anyone who suspects they've been drugged: