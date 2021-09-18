Police investigating reports University of Guelph students had their drinks spiked
Police are investigating multiple reports of female students possibly having their drinks spiked with an unknown substance at the University of Guelph.
In a release, Guelph police say two women submitted complaints related to a recent house party in the south end of the city Friday evening.
Two other women reported similar incidents related to a small on-campus gathering last month.
Police say no assaults or physical injuries have been reported.
Investigators don’t believe the two complaints are related and are investigating them as separate incidents.
Police say they’re working collaboratively with campus police and are asking anyone with information to give them a call.
They also provided a list of safety tips for students. They include:
- Avoid situations you are uncomfortable with
- Never accept a drink from someone you don’t completely trust
- Do not drink something you didn’t see being opened or poured
- Do not leave your drink unattended
- When drinking from a bottle keep your thumb over the top
Police say everyone should be aware of their alcohol tolerance, and while symptoms may vary, victims often report blurred vision and memory loss. The effects can also start within minutes of consuming the drink.
Warning signs could include:
- Feeling dizzy or faint
- Feeling sick or sleepy
- Feeling intoxicated or confused after consuming a small amount of alcohol
- Passing out
- Waking up feeling uncomfortable or disoriented, with memory blanks
Police shared this advice for anyone who suspects they've been drugged:
- If you begin to feel drunk after one or two drinks, seek help from a trusted friend or staff member of the establishment and get to a place of safety as soon as possible
- Report the incident to police as soon as possible. Most drugs leave the system very quickly, so the sooner an incident is reported the more likely testing can confirm their presence.