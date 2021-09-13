Police investigating road rage incident in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police are investigating a road rage incident in Kitchener on Sunday evening.

Police said the incident involved a brown Toyota and white Volkswagen, starting around 6:50 p.m. on Highway 85 and ending at Bridgeport Road in Kitchener.

The drivers allegedly got out of their vehicles on the off-ramp and had a verbal altercation. Police said a passenger in the Volkswagen got out of the vehicle and threatened the other driver with a weapon.

No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.