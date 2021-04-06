Police investigating robbery at a Kitchener park

Waterloo regional police are investigating a robbery that reportedly happened at a Kitchener park on Monday.

Officers were called to Meinzinger Park to reports of a robbery at around 8:45 p.m.

According to police, a 32-year-old man was approached by three men while out for a walk at around 8:35 p.m. Police say two of the men had imitation handguns and demanded property from the victim.

The men then ran away, taking an undisclosed amount of cash from the victim.

Police say they were last seen running north along a trail towards Stirling Avenue South.

The three men are described as white. Two of them are believed to be around 17-years-old, and between 5’8” or 5’9” tall. Both were wearing masks at the time.

The victim was not injured during the incident.