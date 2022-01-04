Police investigating robbery at Kitchener business
Police are looking for witnesses, and help identifying two people, following a report of a robbery at a business in Kitchener on Tuesday evening.
Officials tweeted about the robbery in the Laurentian Hills Plaza area on Westmount Road around 7:35 p.m. The tweet said two males were seen fleeing from the store on foot.
An updated tweet around 8:15 p.m. said the investigation is ongoing and there will be an increased police presence in the area.
Just before 9:30 p.m., police released images of two males in connection to the investigation. They say they the robbery happened at a Freedom Mobile.
Anyone who witnessed the robbery, or who has information, is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
Looking to identify the two males in these images in connection to this investigation.
Robbery occurred at the Freedom Mobile store at the Laurentian Plaza in Kitchener.
Suspects stole several items before fleeing on foot.
Call police or @WaterlooCrime with any info. https://t.co/M35hU3GxiT pic.twitter.com/KwOJTep900
